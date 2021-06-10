Amidst student protests, MUHS offline exams for students from today

Nearly 40,000 second and third year medical, dental, paramedical students across 173 exam centres are expected to write the exams which begin today. (Representational)

As the Bombay High Court refused to grant a stay on the offline exams of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) to be conducted for medical students across the state, the exams will begin today amidst widespread protests from students.

Medical students had moved the HC seeking directions to either hold the examination online or only after all the support staff, students and teachers are vaccinated. However, the lack of courage amongst the would-be doctors came under criticism during the hearing and the medical students were told they had the option of appearing for two semesters in December.

Last night a video circulated from the hostel of a medical college in Mumbai went viral where the ceiling has been leaking due to heavy rains and students were collecting water in buckets. Students have asked how they would prepare for exams in this situation.

As heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Wednesday and parts of the city remain waterlogged with heavy rainfall prediction for Thursday as well, students have been tweeting to medical education minister Amit Deshmukh asking how they will reach exam centers in this situation.

Meanwhile those appearing for the exams have been asked to take RT-PCR tests and submit COVID-19 negative test reports before entering examination centres on June 10. Those who are unable to provide before the exams will have to do so by June 15, as per HC directions.

A statement from MUHS said that students unable to produce RT-PCR test reports can also produce Rapid Antigen Test.

Dr Nitin Karmalkar, acting V-C of MUHS said that preparations on ground are being reviewed. “We realise the responsibility that we have been given of conducting offline exams and no student’s health will be compromised. We have instructed exam centres on strict COVID SOP’s to be followed and since all candidates are medical students, they are well aware of precautions to be taken,” he said.