Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

Amid threats of another ink-assault, Chandrakant Patil reaches Pimpri-Chinchwad event wearing face shield

A social media message threatening another ink attack on Patil during his planned visit to Pawanathadi Jatra was allegedly posted by Vikas Lole, head of NCP's social media cell of Pimpri Chinchwad.

Speaking at this event Saturday, Patil said, "Women becoming self-reliant is a must for a society's progress. (Express photo)
In an apparent security precaution, Pune’s guardian minister Chandrakant Patil reached a public event in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area Saturday evening wearing a face shield. Patil suffered an ink-assault a week ago and there were threats that similar attacks may be made on him in future.

In fact, a social media message threatening another ink attack on Patil during his planned visit to Pawanathadi Jatra was allegedly posted by Vikas Lole, head of NCP’s social media cell of Pimpri Chinchwad. A case regarding this was registered by BJP corporator Harshal Dhore at the Sangvi Police Station on Saturday.

On December 10, activists of the Samata Sainik Dal had thrown ink on Patil while he was stepping out of the house of local BJP leader and former corporator Moreshwar Shedge in Chinchwad. Pimpri Chinchwad police had arrested three persons in this case.

Speaking at this event Saturday, Patil said, “Women becoming self-reliant is a must for a society’s progress. If self-help groups are provided training and market, they will work effectively. The self-help groups should produce products that are in demand and needed by the communities around them.”

The attack on Patil came a day after an alleged objectionable statement against social reformers was made by Patil in Paithan town of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district of Maharashtra. Following the controversy, Patil had later given a clarification and tendered an apology.

First published on: 17-12-2022 at 06:57:48 pm
12 infiltration bids by Pakistan thwarted this year, 18 foreign terrorists killed: Defence Ministry

