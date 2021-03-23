Amid surge, PCMC to seal shops, offices flouting COVID norms; collector to decide on ‘janata curfew’

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases and complaints regarding violation of guidelines, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has decided to seal shops and offices which are found flouting the norms. Meanwhile, Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil will take up the issue of “janata curfew” with District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh, following directions from Mayor Usha Dhore.

“There have been complaints that Covid appropriate behaviour norms are flouted at shops and several offices. Many offices are not following the 50 per cent attendance norms. There is a need to take strong action against such violators which help in bringing the situation under control,” Patil told his officials. In 22 days of March, Pimpri-Chinchwad has so registered 17,000 cases which are almost similar to the numbers registered from November to February.

The civic chief has also directed officials to mark zones in red, orange, and yellow to indicate the severity of the spread of the virus. The markings will be done in residential societies, colonies, and chawl areas. “The zones which have 20 per cent of the total active cases should be marked in red. At the same, orange marking should be done where there are 5-20 per cent cases. Those with less than five per cent active cases should be marked in yellow,” the civic chief has directed.

In another order, the civic chief has appointed PCMC health chief Dr Anil Roy as the coordinating officer in the war room. “Dr Roy will coordinate with various offices and offices of the civic body in matters of hospital bed management and medicine supply, vaccination. He will have to submit his report daily to the municipal commissioner and additional municipal commissioner,” the order said.

The civic chief has also appointed other coordinating officers to ensure the implementation of PCMC’s various orders. Assistant municipal commissioner Sunil Amalnekar will look after the YCM hospital, senior official Balasaheb Khandekar will handle Jumbo hospital, chief fire officer Kiran Gawde has been asked to look after Gharkul Covid Care Centre, municipal secretary Ulhas Jagtap will handle Auto Cluster hospital, city engineer Makrand Nikam will look after “B” zonal ofice, IT officer Neelkanth Poman will handle “K” zonal office, deputy commissioner Ajay Charthankar will look after “D” office, other officers like Sandeep Khot has been asked to look after “F” zonal office, Chandrakant Indalkar will handle “E” zonal office, Neelesh Deshumukh “G” zonal office and Anna Bodade will handle “H” zonal office.