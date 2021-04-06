Amid shortage, PCMC takes control of 50% beds in 60 private hospitals

The Municipal Commissioner has ordered the setting up of a coordinating committee of civic officials for monitoring the bed space in these hospitals.

With bed space fast running out amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has decided to acquire 50 per cent of the beds in as many as 60 private hospitals. The Municipal Commissioner has ordered the setting up of a coordinating committee of civic officials for monitoring the bed space in these hospitals.

“The availability of beds in these 60 hospitals will be monitored by the civic coordinating committee. The committee is expected to keep in touch with the management of these hospitals and verify whether 50 per cent beds are reserved for coronavirus patients or not,” the civic chief has said in his directives which have been invoked under the Disaster Management Act.

The PCMC has been forced to take the steps as it has almost run out of bed space in its own hospitals. “Since the bed availability for COVID-19 patients has dipped in civic hospitals, we have decided to take over 50 per cent of beds in 60 private hospitals,” Patil said.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

Besides exclusively reserving the beds in private hospitals for coronavirus patients, the civic chief has also directed the committee to monitor the medical service, the treatment protocol, the bills, daily patient reports, and related matters.

The committee will be headed by Joint City Engineer Shrikant Savane. Deputy engineers Vijay Bhojane, Sanjay Mali, Ravindra Survayanci, Bapu Gaikwad will among 19 officials on the committee.

When contacted, Shivane said,”There are some 4500 beds in these private hospitals. We have decided to take control of 2250 beds…Actually, 90 per cent of these beds are already occupied by COVID-19 patients. We will henceforth ensure that these beds are reserved only for coronavirus patient. After one COVID-19 patient is discharged, another one should get the bed.”

Shivane said as of now they have taken over 50 beds of only 60 hospitals but in the future will bring more hospitals under the ambit.

The municipal commissioner has directed the committee to ensure that no overbilling takes place. ” A squad of the committee should visit the hospital and look into the complaints from the patient’s relatives regarding the billing. The committee will verify the bills as per the norms stipulated by the government,” he said.

Warning private hospitals that they will face action if COVID dashboard is not updated, Patil also asked the committee to ensure compliance by the private hospitals. “If required will take over other services of private hospitals in future,” the civic chief said.