Amid rising positivity rate, Pune Municipal Corporation increases micro-containment zones to 325

Amid the rising positivity rate in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has increased the number of micro containment zones in the city from 268 to 325 in the past week.

The PMC had declared 268 micro containment zones on April 2. They included 115 buildings, 117 housing societies and 36 localities.

On April 8, there were 325 micro containment zones in the city and they are still increasing due to the rise in the number of patients. A total of 143 housing societies, 140 buildings and 42 localities have been declared micro containment zones by the civic administration.

According to PMC records, the weekly positivity rate has been continuously increasing in the past six weeks. It was 9.2 per cent from February 11 to 17 when the surge began and has steadily increased to 25.58 per cent from April 1 to April 7.

The number of patients tested positive between February 11 and 17 was 21,129 of the 23,027 tested in the week but the PMC found 36,029 patients new cases from April 1 to 7 of the 1,40,823 tested in the week.

“The PMC is testing over 20,000 persons per day. The positivity rate in the city continues to be high,” said Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar.

However, the death rate is low in the current Covid-19 surge. In April last year, the mortality rate was 5.68 per cent while it has come down to 1.82 per cent now. “The mortality rate in February this year was 0.55 per cent, March recorded 0.66 death rate and in April till now, it is 0.74. It means 99 per cent of those infected now are recovering,” Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the PMC has managed to double bed capacity in the last 15 days. The PMC had 3,300 beds on March 21, including 2,200 oxygen and 290 ventilator beds. The bed capacity has been increased to 7,500 beds, including 4,800 oxygen beds and 551 ventilator beds.

“The PMC is further trying to increase the number of beds for Covid patients and will take the bed capacity to 8,300 beds in one week,” he said, adding that the PMC had got 7,200 beds last year after making private hospitals reserve 80 per cent beds for Covid-19 patients.