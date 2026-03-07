Amid rise in human–animal conflict, 20 leopards from Pune’s Junnar relocated to Vantara in Gujarat

According to a press release issued by the Deputy Conservator of Forest (Junnar Division), several leopards captured from the region were being housed at the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Center in Junnar.

As many as 20 leopards captured from the Junnar area in Pune district have been relocated to ‘Vantara’, an animal rescue, care and rehabilitation centre in Gujarat established by the Reliance Foundation.

A significant rise in leopard–human conflict has been reported in the Junnar division of the state Forest Department, which comprises the Junnar, Ambegaon, Shirur and Rajgurunagar talukas of Pune district.

According to a press release issued by the Deputy Conservator of Forest (Junnar Division), several leopards captured from the region were being housed at the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Center in Junnar.

However, the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Center has the capacity to accommodate only 50 leopards, while the number of animals captured from areas under the Junnar division is much higher. Therefore, it became necessary to shift some of the leopards to other safe locations, the release stated.