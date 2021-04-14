Amid Pune covid spike, oxygen supply demand up five times, says FDA

Patil said compared to January when only 75 metric tonnes of oxygen was required by hospitals, the demand has gone up five times.

Amid a rise in the demand for oxygen supply and ventilator beds in Pune, the Food and Drug Administration said the supply situation has become “tight” and that the district may face a shortage of oxygen.

“Pune division requires 355 metric tonnes of oxygen supply every day. As per yesterday’s figure, 340 metric tonne oxygen was demanded by hospitals. Therefore, on Wednesday morning, we had only 15 metric tonnes of oxygen available…The situation as of now is tight…,” FDA joint commissioner S B Patil told The Indian Express.

Patil said compared to January when only 75 metric tonnes of oxygen was required by hospitals, the demand has gone up five times. “In the coming days, we expect the demand to rise further and we might have a problem on hand,” he said, adding that the government is therefore trying to get the supply from neighbouring states.

“The Chief Minister’s request to the Centre for getting oxygen supply from other state was based on shortage being in our state. Though Pune is not feeling the heat, the situation might change quickly. However, given the restrictions announced by the state government, we expect that the cases will come down and there will be less oxygen required by hospitals,” he said.

As of now, Patil said, “In Pune district, three Chakan plants are taking care of the oxygen requirement. A plant in Kolhapur is looking after the districts of Kolhapur and Sangli. Besides, after taking care of the hospitals in Pune district, we are also sending oxygen to other districts like Satara, Ahmednagar, Solapur and Marathwada districts.”

FDA said as per the state government’s directives, oxygen supply to industries has been stopped fully. Sandee Belsare, president of Pimpri-Chinchwad Small Scale Industries Association said, “The decision has affected 70 per cent of the industries in the district. They rely heavily on oxygen supply for various processes carried out within their premises. If the situation prevails like this, the industries will have to shut shop leading to many losing their jobs.”

Abhay Bhor, President of Forum for Small Industries Association, said, “In Pimpri-Chinchwad, engineering and fabrication industrial units are heavily dependent on oxygen supply. In all, we believe 10,000 small, medium and large industrial units in Pimpri-Chinchwad and neighbouring industrial estates will be hit.”