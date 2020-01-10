Amid protests, Pimpri-Chinchwad mayor apologises for ‘objectionable’ Savitribai Phule remark

At the protest in Pune on Thursday. (Express photo) At the protest in Pune on Thursday. (Express photo)

PIMPRI-Chinchwad Mayor Usha Dhore on Thursday expressed regret over her “objectionable” remarks against social reformer Savitribai Phule at an event in Sanghvi the previous day.

“I have not said anything objectionable against Savitribai, who was a great social reformer. I think some people are drawing wrong conclusions about the statement… if some people are hurt by my statement, I would like to sincerely apologise,” the mayor said.

The Nagari Haqq Suraksha Samiti and some other organisations also held a protest at Pimpri-Chinchwad the same day.

Manav Kamble, president of the samiti, said, “The mayor reportedly said Savtribai knew English because she worked as domestic help for the British. Without fully understanding the reformist movement led by Savitribai Phule, this kind of statement was not expected… She should discuss with experts before delivering speeches.”

