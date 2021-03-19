Amid pandemic, PMC to organise ‘Art of Living’ camp for staff

The camp will include providing information on daily routine, appropriate diet, useful Yoga technique, Pranayam and meditation.

To improve their immune system and raise the morale of the civic staff during the pandemic, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has organised an online camp of `Art of Living,’ to be held on weekends till April 11.

Around 650 civic staff members have got infected with the virus while 50 of them have succumbed to it. The PMC has declared financial assistance to the family of the deceased but has not been able to hand over the amount due to technical issues.

The civic staff is round the clock working to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the city. Thus, health exercises like Pranayama and meditation for the civic staff would help in increasing their immune system, Mangesh Niravane of Art of Living organisation says.

Through an order signed by PMC additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agarwal, The `Art of Living’ organisation has organised an online camp on the topic of `Health and Happiness’ for PMC from March 20 to April 11 during the weekends. It is free of cost and will be held from 7 am to 8.15 am on Saturday and Sunday in batches.

The camp will include providing information on daily routine, appropriate diet, useful Yoga technique, Pranayam and meditation.

The civic staff can attend the session on mobile or laptop on the link that would be provided to them and 500 persons can attend the camp at a time.

The PMC had organised the Art of Living camp for the civic staff in the past to ensure better physical and mental health of the staff to improve their efficiency.

“The Art of Living camp is optional for the civic staff but it is expected that most of them should take advantage of it for their well being,” said an officer of civic employee welfare department.

Also, the civic administration has urged all its frontline staff to get vaccinated for Covid19 while threatening to not to allow any benefits incase they are tested positive for coronavirus and have not got inoculated till now.