Amid industrial recovery, micro units lag behind due to credit woes

Of the 6.3 crore MSMEs which were identified in the 2015-16 survey, at least 5 crore classify as what Girbane called informal or unrecognised units. (Representational)

While several surveys have shown that more than 50 per cent of Pune’s industrial units have assumed their pre-Covid level of production, the micro units, which form more than 40 per cent of the district’s industrial landscape, have not seen any significant recovery so far. For want of ready credit and trained manpower, these units are lagging behind in terms of production or employment generation.

Units with investments up to Rs 1 crore and annual turnover not more than Rs 5 crore are classified as micro units. They usually employ not more than five people and often take up jobs as third or fourth party vendors for bigger units.

According to Sandeep Belsare, president of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Small and Medium Scale Industries Association, of the 11,500 SMEs in the industrial township, as many as 7,000 units are micro units.

Last week, the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) had indicated in a survey the worrisome state of affairs of micro units. These units constituted at least 9 per cent of the 100 organisations surveyed and had indicated a longer time required to return to their pre-Covid production level. While more than 50 per cent of the organisations had indicated pre-Covid level of production, bigger units reported better recovery than the medium, small and micro units.

Belsare cited several reasons for the slow pace of recovery of these units, which actually form the backbone of Pune’s industrial landscape. “These units have still not got back the labour that left at the start of the lockdown last year. These units require trained staff and in its absence, they are unable to return to their ideal production levels,” he said.

The units also lack captital and institutional credit, he said. “Majority of the units are affiliated with cooperative banks, so the credit line extended by the public sector and private banks has not been of any use to them,” said Belsare.

A vast majority of the micro units, said Prashant Girbane, director-general of the MCCIA, have fundamental issues in getting formal credit. Of the 6.3 crore MSMEs which were identified in the 2015-16 survey, at least 5 crore classify as what Girbane called informal or unrecognised units. “These units mainly raise credit from informal sources, mostly friends and family or in extreme cases money lenders. So, when the finance minister had announced an increased credit line to the sector last year, a vast majority of them were not able to get any help from them,” said Girbane.

Another reason is the time lag associated with the credit line extension policy. “Such policies normally benefits the bigger and more organised players first and then it trickles down to the smaller units. What we need is a dual effort — a special policy aimed at the informal or unorganised sector and a top down policy for the bigger players,” he said.