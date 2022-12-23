scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

Amid heavy footfall, disrupted internet connectivity results in long queues at Pune airport

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) in a statement said that the data cables providing internet connectivity to the airport were broken due to road repair work outside the airport.

Check-in queue at Pune Airport on Friday afternoon. (Picture Credit: Tarun Nagpal on Twitter)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Passengers reaching Pune airport to board their flights were left high and dry on Friday afternoon as the check-in counters of the airlines were not functioning properly amid disrupted internet connectivity. The airlines were manually checking in passengers which slowed down the speed of check-in causing spiralling queues at the counters.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) in a statement said that the data cables providing internet connectivity to the airport were broken due to road repair work outside the airport. The counters remained offline for several hours before the connectivity returned at 5.20 pm.

“Due to the ongoing road resurfacing work outside the Airport, a few data cables have been broken which has disrupted the check-in system servers. Repair work is underway. Due to this disruption airlines are doing manual check-ins and this may cause delays in the check-in process. We are working on early rectification. Inconvenience is regretted,” the AAI said in the statement.

The problem doubled with an increased passenger footfall. While the airport is witnessing heavy crowding at the two security check-in areas for the last few days, passengers are complaining of the long queues and inconvenience during the process. Airport officials had recently said that it will carve out a part of the international departure area of Pune to set up a new security check-in area for domestic flyers with two additional baggage scanning machines to relieve the ongoing crowding.

Passengers who were inconvenienced due to Friday’s technical glitch took to social media to complain about the mess.

At present, 94 flights — including both departures and arrivals — are operating from the Pune airport every day, three of which are international flights. Being a ‘civil enclave’, the airport is smaller than the other airports in the major cities. Recently, it has been expanded and there are plans afoot to increase the capacity further.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Charles Sobhraj exclusive interview: ‘I am going straight back to F...
Charles Sobhraj exclusive interview: ‘I am going straight back to F...
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
UPSC Essentials | Experts talk with Renuka Mishra, DG State SIT, UP: What...
UPSC Essentials | Experts talk with Renuka Mishra, DG State SIT, UP: What...
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...

 

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 06:12:42 pm
Next Story

Why CJI is right to express concern on age of consent: Criminalisation of adolescents under POCSO Act shows an overbearing state unaware of social change

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close