Amid heavy footfall, disrupted internet connectivity results in long queues at Pune airport

Passengers reaching Pune airport to board their flights were left high and dry on Friday afternoon as the check-in counters of the airlines were not functioning properly amid disrupted internet connectivity. The airlines were manually checking in passengers which slowed down the speed of check-in causing spiralling queues at the counters.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) in a statement said that the data cables providing internet connectivity to the airport were broken due to road repair work outside the airport. The counters remained offline for several hours before the connectivity returned at 5.20 pm.

“Due to the ongoing road resurfacing work outside the Airport, a few data cables have been broken which has disrupted the check-in system servers. Repair work is underway. Due to this disruption airlines are doing manual check-ins and this may cause delays in the check-in process. We are working on early rectification. Inconvenience is regretted,” the AAI said in the statement.

The problem doubled with an increased passenger footfall. While the airport is witnessing heavy crowding at the two security check-in areas for the last few days, passengers are complaining of the long queues and inconvenience during the process. Airport officials had recently said that it will carve out a part of the international departure area of Pune to set up a new security check-in area for domestic flyers with two additional baggage scanning machines to relieve the ongoing crowding.

Passengers who were inconvenienced due to Friday’s technical glitch took to social media to complain about the mess.

@aaipunairport @AAI_Official @JM_Scindia

Huge queue for checkin in Pune airport. No staff is available as system failure is there. So much discomfort to the passengers. Kindly help.#puneairport — Atal Tiwari (@Atal_Tiwari) December 23, 2022

Go First luggage check in chaos at Pune Airport #GoFirst #puneairport pic.twitter.com/znUy7jDo8l — TARUN NAGPAL (@TARUN_NAGPAL) December 23, 2022

pathetic treatment by @GoFirstairways to my senior citizen mother in law on a wheelchair at Pune Airport. Flight delays, gate changes and till the end of boarding no helper to wheel her in the flight to boarding & after managing to board with help no ac @JM_Scindia @AAI_Official — gautam khetarpal (@alllosersonline) December 23, 2022

@Indigo worst management at Pune airport.There is huge lines at all places bag scaning,checkin, security checking & short time for flight t take off but no one ask about it. — vipul kamdar (@perfragrances) December 23, 2022

At present, 94 flights — including both departures and arrivals — are operating from the Pune airport every day, three of which are international flights. Being a ‘civil enclave’, the airport is smaller than the other airports in the major cities. Recently, it has been expanded and there are plans afoot to increase the capacity further.