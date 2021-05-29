Amid declining Covid positivity rate, micro-containment zones reduce to 56

A resident of an old-age home in Wadgaon, Pune, gets vaccinated on Friday. (Express Photo: Ashish Kale)

With the weekly Covid-19 positivity rate declining to 7.86 percent, the total number of micro-containment zones in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has reduced to 56. While four of the ward office areas have no containment zones, the maximum containment zones exist in Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar ward office area.

The PMC has lifted the weekend lockdown in the city after the reduction of the positivity rate of Covid-19 and active cases dropping from over 56,000 in April to below 8,000 now. However, the city will continue to have restrictions imposed by the state government till May 31.

As per the weekly Covid-19 report, there are a total of 56 micro containment zones in the city, which include 28 housing societies, 12 buildings and 16 localities. The micro-containment zones are declared by the Assistant Municipal Commissioner of the ward office for the respective area. It is based on the number of active patients in a building, housing society or locality.

The entire city is divided into 15 ward offices and area under four ward offices. Of these, Yerawada-Kalas-Dhanori, Dhole Patil road, Kothrud-Bavdhan and Warje-Karvenagar are no containment zones with not a single micro-containment zone in their area. Also, the improved Covid-19 situation has reduced the micro-containment zones to one each in Nagar Road-Vadgaonsheri and Bhavani Peth ward office, two each in Kondhwa-Yeolewadi and Aundh-Baner ward office and three each in Hadapsar-Mundhwa, Wanowrie-Ramtekdi and Kasba-Vishrambaugwada.

The highest number of micro-containment zones are in Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar (15) followed by 11 in Bibwewadi, nine in Sinhagad road and six in Shivajinagar-Gholeroad.

The weekly positivity rate has been dropping from the last four weeks. It was 20.99 per cent from April 29 to May 5 with 25,845 new patients identified in the week. It has reduced to 7.86 per cent for May 20 to May 26 with 5,369 newly infected patients found in the week. In the last week, the maximum number of 770 newly infected patients in the city were found in Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward office area while the least of 58 were reported in Bhavani Peth ward office area.