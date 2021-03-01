Amid covid surge, PMC makes budgetary provision of Rs 10 cr to tackle second wave

After struggling to cope up with the pressure on health infrastructure during the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year, the ruling BJP in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday made a budgetary provision of Rs 10 crore in the civic budget to tackle a possible second wave.

The draft budget of Rs 8,370 crore for 2021-22 was tabled by standing committee chairperson Hemant Rasane in the civic general body. As a preparation for the possible second wave of Covid19, he said the civic body is ready to take on the challenge of the pandemic.

“The PMC has spent around Rs 250 crore to Rs 300 crore so far to tackle the pandemic situation. The civic administration has successfully handled the situation with public participation,” he said.

Rasane said that the budgetary provision of Rs 10 crore has been made for the coming financial year to start the treatment facility as early as possible based on the requirement and more funds would be allocated as per the need.

There is a rise of patients from the last few weeks and the civic body is ready with its machinery to scale up the treatment facility while containing the spread of Covid19, said mayor Murlidhar Mohol adding, “The civic administration is tracking the situation and has been asked to be on alert. If there is a need to extend the jumbo hospital facility then it would be done in two weeks based on the experience of last year.”

The civic body has geared up to provide necessary medical equipment, medicines, and sufficient manpower to handle the situation, he said.

Considering the possible second wave peak of 19,560 active cases, the PMC has prepared to ensure 534 ICU beds with ventilators, 521 ICU beds without ventilators, 5,050 Oxygen beds, and additional 3,995 Oxygen beds with an Oxygen facility. Also, there 30 Covid Care Centres (CCC) would be set up to accommodate 10,000 patients while it is expected that during the peak 7,824 patients would be in the home isolation.

The PMC will have 18 swab collection centres and a total of 19 testing laboratories to test the swab of suspected Covid19 patients.

The first Covid19 patient in the city was found on March 9 last year and till date registered 2,02,702 infected patients, including 774 on Sunday. However, a total of 1,92,928 patients have been cured so far while 4,855 patients have succumbed to viral infection. At present, there are a total of 4,919 active patients.