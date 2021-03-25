Amid covid surge, former PMC chief urges admin to have 90% focus on preventive strategy

Pointing out the current Covid19 situation is worse than that was during last year, former bureaucrat Mahesh Zagade on Thursday once again urged the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to implement a program in which 90 percent focus is on preventive measure for containing the viral spread and 10 percent on the treatment.

In a communication to mayor Murlidhar Mohol, Zagade said, “The citizens are very thankful to the PMC fo their efforts in containing the Covid19 but the viral infection is once again spreading fast and the situation is now getting serious,” he said.

“The municipal chief was transfer with immediate effect last year under the pretext that civic administration was not able to check the spread of Covid19 in the city. However, the situation is more serious now as the active cases are more than in the past,” he said.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

“There were a lot of measures decided in the meeting last year and if they were implemented then the situation would have been different now, he said. “It is my once again request that the civic administration should have 90 per cent focus on preventive steps and 10 per cent on treatment. This would definitely improve the situation. It can be achieved with existing staff and support of the public without additional cost to the civic body,” he added.

There should be a separate civic administrative unit for each of the 164 electoral wards in the city that would cover the entire 42 lakh population with 26,000 population in each ward.

Of the 20,000 civic staff, the PMC should equally divide and depute 15,000 staff for the ward units to focus on containing the viral spread in their respective area.

“It would be through this unit the civic administration can strictly implement the Covid appropriate behaviour among citizens and no person would dare to come out of their house without wearing a mask. The unit would also provide training on cleanliness. There should be immediate shifting of patients to the hospital in the civic ambulance so that they do not get critical, track the patients visiting nearest clinic for treatment of cold, cough and fever symptoms. The civic administration should implement the `Corona-free’ zone program with public participation instead of containment zone strategy,” Zagade said.