Amid Covid-19 surge, PCMC to increase oxygen, ventilator beds; all 87 vaccination centres open today

With the industrial city of Pimpri-Chinchwad running out of beds, both equipped with oxygen cylinders as ventilators in view of more and more COVID-19 patients seeking hospitalisation, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has stepped up efforts to increase such beds.

“As COVID cases are rising every day, there is a shortage of beds in both private and civic hospitals. As a first step, health officials have been directed to set up oxygen beds in three COVID care centres,” said Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil.

Patil said, “Those with mild symptoms are admitted at COVID care centres. However, when the condition of a patient suddenly deteriorates, it is difficult to get oxygen beds or ventilator beds in such a situation. We have, therefore, decided to provide 10 oxygen beds at Balnagari COVID Care Centre in Bhosari, six each at Balewadi COVID Care Centres and Gharkul COVID Care Centre.

The civic chief said besides the CCCs, the PCMC will also set up 300 oxygen beds at its Akurdi, Bhosari and Jijamata hospitals.

Patil said in the next few days, PCMC also has plans to set up 50 ventilator beds. “This should happen in the next three-four days,” he said.

The PCMC chief also appealed to the citizens to help the administration by following COVID appropriate behaviour which will prevent the spread of the virus.=

Meanwhile, PCMC which had shut down all vaccination centres for Friday said all vaccination centres will operate on Saturday. “We have received 20,000 doses of Covishield vaccines today… therefore, all our 87 centres including private ones will operate on Saturday,” said PCMC Additional medical and health officer Dr Pavan Salve.