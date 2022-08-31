scorecardresearch
Ambulance carrying liver for transplant meets with accident in Pune

The driver and medical staff in the ambulance sustained minor injuries. The liver was shifted to another ambulance for a transplant at Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune, said the police.

The accident took place at Kikvi in Bhor Taluka on Pune Satara road, around 40 kilometers from Pune City. (Express Photo)

An ambulance transporting a liver to a hospital in Pune for a transplant met with an accident on Pune Satara Road Wednesday. As the driver and medical staff in the ambulance sustained minor injuries, the liver was shifted to another ambulance for a transplant at Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune, said the police officers.

According to the police, the ambulance carrying the organ from Kolhapur met with the accident around 12.30 pm when it was passing through a green corridor facilitated by the police. The accident took place at Kikvi in Bhor Taluka on Pune Satara road, around 40 kilometers from Pune City.

Superintendent of Police (Pune Rural) Abhinav Deshmukh said, “The ambulance turned on its side near Kikvi village. The driver and medical staff sustained minor injuries. An alternate ambulance, which was on standby at a nearby police post, was immediately arranged and the liver was transported within a short span after the accident.”

