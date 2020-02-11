Ambil Odha flash flood: Can’t rehabilitate 26 flood-hit families in civic-owned houses, says PMC chief

A flash flood on September 25 last year in Ambil Odha had displaced the 26 families residing alongside the stream near Dandekar Bridge. (File photo) A flash flood on September 25 last year in Ambil Odha had displaced the 26 families residing alongside the stream near Dandekar Bridge. (File photo)

In an apparent snub to the elected representatives, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) administration has refused to implement a December 2019 resolution cleared by corporators to rehabilitate 26 flood-affected families in residential properties under the civic body.

A flash flood on September 25 last year in Ambil Odha had displaced the 26 families residing alongside the stream near Dandekar Bridge.

During its rescue operation, the civic body had shifted the families to a civic school in the area and since then the families have been residing at there.

The local corporators had earlier urged the PMC to rehabilitate the families in residential properties owned by the civic body in the nearby areas.

In December last year, the civic body’s standing committee and general body approved the proposal to rehabilitate the families within eight days, while making a provision in the civic property allotment rules to include rehabilitation of families affected in an emergency situation. However, the civic administration recently expressed its inability to implement the resolution.

“As per the PMC development control rules, the civic body gets the possession of residential properties from private developers constructing buildings under the scheme of Public Housing, High Density Housing and Housing for Dishoused. These properties are allotted on priority to the persons dispossessed by the implementation of the development plan for civic projects,” Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad has said in his written response to the resolution.

Gaikwad said, “The flood-affected families do not fall under the category of project-affected families. Thus, it would not be possible to rehabilitate families affected due to emergency situations in the civic-owned houses.”

Meanwhile, Suchitra Date, a local resident, has created an online petition seeking attention of the Prime Minister, Chief Minister and PMC Commissioner on repairing Ambil Odha by constructing strong walls on both sides of the stream and also clearing debris and sludge to increase water carrying capacity of the stream to avoid a rerun of the September 2019 incident.

In her petition, Date said, “Those who were badly affected by the floods on September 25 last year are dreading the approaching rainy season. Nightmares of deaths and destruction by man-made floods have created a phobia among the people. The government needs to build walls along Ambil Odha on a war-footing. It should increase the depth and clean up the stream. As taxpayers, we demand protection.”

