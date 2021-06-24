Pune: PMC runs anti-encroachment drive alongside Ambil Odha to curb flooding

“The PMC had issued notices to the occupants of huts to vacate the land but they failed to do so. Thus, the anti-encroachment drive was undertaken,” said a civic officer. (Express photo: Ashish Kale)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) initiated a massive anti-encroachment drive to remove the illegal huts alongside the Ambil Odha river near Dandekar bridge, which were causing obstacles to the flow of water during the monsoon, leading to floods in the last few years.

The Ambil Odha starts at Katraj lake and ends at Vaikunth crematorium. The city has witnessed flooding of the Ambil Odha for the last few years due to encroachment on the stream at various places.

As per the law, nine meters of land on both sides of the stream are considered a green zone, and no development activities are permitted in the area. However, the Ambil Odha has been encroached upon from both sides, with huts constructed in the bed. It has reduced the water carrying capacity of the stream, resulting in flooding in the slum areas as well as housing societies alongside the stream.

“The PMC had issued notices to the occupants of huts to vacate the land but they failed to do so. Thus, the anti-encroachment drive was undertaken,” said a civic officer.

The elected representatives from all the political parties had also raised the issue in the recently held general body meeting. The civic administration was taken to task for not removing the encroachment on the Ambil Odha.

However, few of the occupants protested against the civic action and tried to stop it. The civic administration had taken the help of local police as protection to complete the drive.