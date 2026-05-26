Beach holiday ends in tragedy: 8 killed as SUV plunges 800 feet into gorge in Maharashtra’s Raigad

The vehicle was returning from the Dapoli-Harnai beach in the Ratnagiri district (Image generated using AI).

Eight men were killed in a road accident as their SUV plunged 800 feet into a deep gorge in the Ambenali Ghat section in Maharashtra’s Raigad district in the early hours of Sunday. The police said they were returning from an outing to the Dapoli-Harnai beach in the Ratnagiri district.

The bodies of all the victims were recovered from various spots along the slope of the gorge by Monday evening following a nearly 25-hour-long rescue operation carried out jointly by police, rescue teams and local residents in the difficult mountainous terrain.

According to the Raigad district police, the Scorpio vehicle carrying eight people, including the driver, was travelling from Dapoli towards Satara when the accident took place around 5.30 am on a sharp turn in the Ambenali Ghat section near Dabhil village on the Poladpur–Mahabaleshwar road.