Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations in Pune to be bigger this year; PMC, police assure support

With the decline in Covid cases leading to demands for allowing bigger celebrations in connection with the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Ambedkar on April 14, the Pune administration has assured various organisations that there would be no restrictions on the festivities on the condition that no rules are violated.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday organised a meeting of various organisations along with civic officers and the city police to discuss ways to ensure peaceful celebrations. “We will have discussions on a competition for the best initiatives taken to spread the principles and values of Ambedkar,” municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said.

Kumar said that since Covid restrictions had been withdrawn after two years, the celebrations will be allowed on a grander scale this year. “I can assure cleanliness, provision of drinking water, washrooms and pandal at the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar near the collector’s office,” he said.

The municipal commissioner said they will explore the suggestion of deploying drone cameras for security reasons. “The PMC will hold discussions with the police regarding this. The statues of Babasaheb Ambedkar, erected in various places across the city, will be cleaned and the premises decorated,” he added.

Joint commissioner of police Ravindra Shisve said, “The police will not create any hurdles in the celebration of the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar in the city. The organisations that were given permission for procession in 2019 would be given permission this year as well. No permission was given for the procession in the last two years due to the pandemic. New organisations will not be given permission, but will be allowed to hold functions. The celebrations should be within the framework of law and there should not be any violation of rules.”

Earlier, leaders of various political parties and social organisations had demanded permission to conduct the celebrations on a larger scale in connection with the birth anniversary citing that the festivities would be held after a gap of two years. They had sought that the civic body should clean and decorate all places associated with Babasaheb Ambedkar in the city. Besides, they also demanded basic facilities like drinking water and washrooms near the Ambedkar statue for the convenience of the large number of visitors expected on the day.