Amazon opens India’s largest delivery station in Pune

E-commerce giant Amazon inaugurated its largest delivery station in India in Pune on Thursday. Located in Hinjewadi, the delivery station is spread across 40,000 square feet.

It will ensure faster deliveries across Pune, Amazon said in a statement. A press release said Amazon India has extended its delivery network across Tuljapur, Lonar, Kolad, Shegaon, Igatipuri, Sangameshwar and Shiral in Maharashtra.

With this expansion, the e-commerce giant now delivers to nearly 900 PIN codes in the state. “This growth of the delivery network will enable Amazon to penetrate further into smaller towns across Maharashtra,” the statement said.