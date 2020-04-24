Amaravati: Officials on alert after two Covid-19 deaths in neighbourhood of first case

District officials said that they have been doing a lot of contact tracing. (Source: Getty Images) District officials said that they have been doing a lot of contact tracing. (Source: Getty Images)

Officials in Amaravati are on alert after two deaths Wednesday turned out to be related to Covid-19 infection after tests. The deaths took place at home, in the neighborhood of the first Covid-19 casualty in the city earlier this month.

Amravati district collector Shailesh Naval told The Indian Express, “A man and a woman living in the close vicinity of the first covid-19 victim died at home on Wednesday in the Hathipura area of the city. Their swab samples tested positive on Thursday.”

Asked if the administration had not quarantined people from the first victim’s neighborhood, Naval said, “We have been doing a lot of contact tracing and have declared this area and the adjoining Haiderpura locality as containment zones. Together they have a population of over 60,000. So we can’t quarantine everyone.”

Meanwhile, four new coronavirus positive cases with links to the first death have surfaced in the city, taking the overall tally in the district to 14.

With the two new deaths, Vidarbha’s death tally has reached five, with a death each at Nagpur and Buldana. One patient hailing from Assam had committed suicide at Akola a few days ago.

Meanwhile, Nagpur’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 100-mark on Friday with six new positive cases coming to the fore. All the new cases are from the chain that began with the death of a 68-year old man from city’s Satrangipura locality on April 5. The total number of positive cases in the chain has now reached 58.

