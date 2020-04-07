Already sealed off, Pune’s most affected areas now under curfew

The curfew areas are located are within Maharshinagar Gultekdi to RTO office, and also large parts of Kondhwa. (Rerpresentational Image) The curfew areas are located are within Maharshinagar Gultekdi to RTO office, and also large parts of Kondhwa. (Rerpresentational Image)

A day after the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) announced its decision to seal off certain areas in the city to contain the spread of coronavirus, Pune Police on Tuesday evening announced a full curfew in these areas, allowing only a relaxation of two hours every day. These areas will remain in force till the midnight of April 14.

Pune City’s Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ravindra Shisve issued an order at 7 pm on Tuesday, imposing a curfew in thrse areas with immediate effect. “We have imposed a curfew in the areas which fall under the jurisdiction of four police stations — Khadak, Faraskhana, Swargate and Kondhwa. These restrictions are more stringent than the existing lockdown and have been invoked to contain the infection from spreading further.” Shisve told The Indian Express.

The curfew order states, “In any part of these areas mentioned in the order, no person will be allowed to halt, stand, walk, commute on vehicles or do any other activity on any road. For procurement of essential items, there will be a relaxation between 10 an and 12 noon, when the establishments selling these commodities will remain open. People and establishments will strictly have to follow the norms of social distancing. In case of any violation, establishments will be ordered to be closed. The relaxation may be given at other times if prescribed time can be availed due to some reason. Banking establishments in these areas will only operate ATM kiosks. During the relaxation, people and establishments will be mandated to follow directions by health officials on wearing masks, use of sanitiser and maintaining social distancing.”

These restrictions will not be applicable to essential and emergency services including police, defence forces, health and civic officials and staff, and media personnel carrying passes. In the areas under curfew, police have revoked the transport services provided by state agencies for local residents. Violators will be prosecuted under Indian Penal Code Section 188 and other sections.

The areas under particular police stations are — Khadak police station: Mecca Masjid, Yadgar Bakery to Dalal Square, Shahid Bhagat Singh Chowk, Ulhas Mitra Mandal, Raja Tower, Maharana Pratap Road, Mithganj Police Chowky, Chand Tara Chowk, Ghorpade Peth police chowky.

Faraskhaana police station: Mangalwar Peth, Kagdipura, Kamgar Putala Road, Raviwar Peth, Givind Halwai Chowk, Hamze Khan Chowk, Gurudwara Road, Devji Baba Chowk.

Swargate police station: Left side of the road from Maharshinagar to Giridhar Bhavan Chowk, areas bound by Dias Plot Chowk, Radhaswami Chowk, Khillare vast, P&T Colony, left side of the road from Dias Plot Chowk to Seven Loves Chowk, Laxmiranayan Chowk.

Kondhwa police station: Ashoka Muse society, Ashriwad Chowk, Mithanagar, Satyanand Hospital Alley, Bhairoba Mandit bus stop, Gadge Maharaj School, Sai Mandir Rambha Avenue, Shalimar Society, Kumar Prithvi Gangadham Road, Maliknagar.

