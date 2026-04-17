Akshaya Tritiya drives a surge in mango prices in Pune amid delayed arrivals

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Written by Navnoor Kaur and Ira Kharshikar
With Akshaya Tritiya on April 19 approaching, mango prices in Pune have started rising due to delayed arrivals and increased festive demand. The festival, considered auspicious in the Hindu calendar, also marks the arrival of Alphonso (Hapus) mangoes in Maharashtra, boosting demand during this period.
Traders said this year’s crop is delayed by nearly a month due to unseasonal rains. As a result, prices have already increased by Rs 200 to Rs 300 per dozen compared to the same period last year, with further hikes expected in the next few days.
At Tulshibaug, Alphonso mangoes are currently being sold at Rs 1,000-1,400 per dozen, depending on size and quality. In the Deccan Gymkhana area, prices are higher, ranging from Rs 1,400 to Rs 2,000 per dozen.
According to vendors, while demand has picked up steadily over the past week, supply has not kept pace, creating pressure on prices across key markets in the city.
“This year, the supply is low. The crop arrived almost a month late, and there was heavy rain too. Usually, by this time, the market sees higher arrivals, but currently, the quantity coming in is still low,” said a vendor near Shivajinagar
“Arrivals are still limited, and many sellers have increased prices over the last few days; some are selling fruit at Rs 2000 a dozen also. Prices are definitely higher than last year; there was bad rain this year. Rates are bound to increase more over the next day or two,” said Asha Wagh, a fruit seller near Deccan Gymkhana.
“Every year prices increase during this period due to festival demand, you’ll see it go up by Rs 300-400 by the day after tomorrow,” said Sudhir Nathu, a vendor at Tulshibaug.
Prices are expected to peak around Akshaya Tritiya and stabilise as fresh arrivals improve in the coming weeks.
(Navnoor Kaur and Ira Kharshikar are interns with The Indian Express.)