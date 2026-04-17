Akshaya Tritiya drives a surge in mango prices in Pune amid delayed arrivals

Alphonso prices are expected to peak around Akshaya Tritiya and stabilise as fresh arrivals improve in the coming weeks.(Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

Written by Navnoor Kaur and Ira Kharshikar

With Akshaya Tritiya on April 19 approaching, mango prices in Pune have started rising due to delayed arrivals and increased festive demand. The festival, considered auspicious in the Hindu calendar, also marks the arrival of Alphonso (Hapus) mangoes in Maharashtra, boosting demand during this period.

Traders said this year’s crop is delayed by nearly a month due to unseasonal rains. As a result, prices have already increased by Rs 200 to Rs 300 per dozen compared to the same period last year, with further hikes expected in the next few days.

At Tulshibaug, Alphonso mangoes are currently being sold at Rs 1,000-1,400 per dozen, depending on size and quality. In the Deccan Gymkhana area, prices are higher, ranging from Rs 1,400 to Rs 2,000 per dozen.