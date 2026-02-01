Almost a month after wife dies in Pune road accident, guitarist husband booked for negligence

The Pune city police on Saturday booked a guitarist on charges of negligence in connection with a road accident in which his wife died last month.

According to the police, Sherly Anthony, 37, who was a resident of Kondhwa Gate in the Uttam Nagar area of Pune city, died after the motorcycle ridden by her husband met with an accident around 2.40 pm on January 2 at Vegetable Market Chowk in Uttam Nagar.

Initially, the police registered an accidental death report at the Uttam Nagar station.

Sub-inspector Chetan Dhanawade said, “The husband of the deceased woman, identified as Robin, was riding the motorcycle. Our probe revealed that due to negligent driving, the motorcycle slipped while he was overtaking a truck. The truck ran over his wife, who was sitting as a pillion rider on the motorcycle.”