Almost a month after wife dies in Pune road accident, guitarist husband booked for negligence

The Pune city police on Saturday booked a guitarist on charges of negligence in connection with a road accident in which his wife died last month.
According to the police, Sherly Anthony, 37, who was a resident of Kondhwa Gate in the Uttam Nagar area of Pune city, died after the motorcycle ridden by her husband met with an accident around 2.40 pm on January 2 at Vegetable Market Chowk in Uttam Nagar.
Initially, the police registered an accidental death report at the Uttam Nagar station.
Sub-inspector Chetan Dhanawade said, “The husband of the deceased woman, identified as Robin, was riding the motorcycle. Our probe revealed that due to negligent driving, the motorcycle slipped while he was overtaking a truck. The truck ran over his wife, who was sitting as a pillion rider on the motorcycle.”
“An offence has been registered against the husband under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence), 281, and 125(b), as well as sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. He is a guitarist and had shifted to Pune from Jabalpur about three months before. He too had received minor injuries in the mishap. We have not arrested him. Further investigation is on,” Dhanawade added.
The complainant in the case is policeman Sachin Gaikwad.
In another accident, a speeding Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus knocked down an elderly woman who was crossing the road near Bremen Chowk in Aundh around 9.15 pm on Friday.
The police identified the woman as Chandrakala Dnyanoba Wavhal, 75, who was a resident of Indira Vasahat on Ganeshkhind Road in Aundh. Her neighbour Prabhavati Bhosale, 74, filed a complaint at the Chaturshringi police station.
Sub-inspector Manisha Jadhav said the police arrested the driver of the PMPML bus, Pandurang Raymale, under BNS sections 281, 125(b), and 106, as well as sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. He was later released on bail by the court, the police said.
