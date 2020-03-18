Allow state to quarantine everybody coming from abroad: Maharashtra health minister to Centre

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope (centre) visits Kasturba hospital in Mumbai on Sunday. (Express Photo Ganesh Shirsekar) Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope (centre) visits Kasturba hospital in Mumbai on Sunday. (Express Photo Ganesh Shirsekar)

In its effort to stop the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Maharashtra, which has reported 45 cases till Wednesday night, the state government has urged the Centre to allow it to quarantine all passengers coming from foreign countries with a high number of COVID-19 cases.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope, who visited Pune on Wednesday, said many countries, including Israel, have already started quarantining travellers from foreign countries. “We have sought permission to quarantine people coming from Dubai, Saudi Arabia and United States, in addition to the earlier listed seven affected countries. We would urge the central government to empower the state government to quarantine all those coming from foreign countries, to ensure a complete check on import of the infection,” he said.

The minister said the final decision has to be taken by the Union government and the state government will abide by its advisory. “The central government takes decisions on the quarantine policy as per agreements with respective countries and international norms. So, a final decision on the quarantine policy of people coming from foreign countries has to be taken by the Union government,” he said.

He also said the Union government has suspended all international flights to Pune till March 27.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to book private hotels for those who don’t want to be quarantined in existing government facilities and hospitals.

“As per the advisory of the Union government, the state government is quarantining those travelling back from the seven listed countries for 14 days. They are screened at airports and then kept in quarantine for 14 days. There are sufficient beds to accommodate the people being quarantined… mostly in hospitals. However, the respective district administrations are also booking hotels for those who prefer to stay in a hotel at their own cost,” said Tope.

“Those who arrive at the Pune airport and have a travel history of visiting any of the listed countries can be easily shifted to facilities near the airport,” he said.

On the practice of stamping those in home quarantine, the minister said, “We are putting stamps on the wrists of those in home quarantine, so that others can easily identify them and alert authorities if they are seen in public. There are complaints of violations by those in home quarantine and this can be checked by vigilant citizens,” said Tope, adding that the stamping was being done in larger public interest .

On the same issue, Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said, “The administration will not hesitate to take strict action against those violating directions for home quarantine.”

PMC Mayor Murlidhar Mohol has urged the state government to quarantine passengers coming from abroad at places near the airport. “It has been noticed that people coming from abroad and landing in either Mumbai or Pune are taking cabs and visiting their relatives. There have been instances of those in home isolation violating the quarantine. It is necessary to quarantine those coming from abroad in buildings near the airports,” he said.

