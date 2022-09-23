Pune: PCMC to file police complaint against residential societies

The property tax department of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, which has served notice on 31,971 tax defaulters, Friday warned 600 residential societies of facing legal action if they do not allow its officials to enter their premises. In the 600 residential societies, 50 per cent of the members have not paid their property tax for one year or more.

“It has been noticed that residential housing societies are not allowing our staff to enter the society premises to serve tax defaulting notice on their members. Our staff have valid identity cards with them. Still, they are being stopped at the gates and turned away. If the societies continue to block our staff despite them showing the PCMC notices meant for the defaulting members, then we have decided to file a police complaint against the societies on the charge of preventing a government servant from discharging duty,” PCMC Assistant Municipal Commissioner Nilesh Deshmukh told The Indian Express Friday.

Deshmukh said that the PCMC has started issuing notices to the housing societies to allow its staff inside their compound.

The tax department, he said, intends to confiscate the flats of those who have defaulted in paying tax before March 31, 2022. “Before confiscating the flats, we want to intimate the flat owners about the possible action by directly serving the notice on them or pasting it outside their flat. For this purpose, we want to gain entry to the society premises. But the security guards of several residential societies are not allowing our staff,” he said.

Deshmukh said, “They have served notices of tax default on 600 residential societies in which 50 per cent of the members have not paid their property tax for one year or more than a year. In such cases, we cannot disconnect the water connections of 50 per cent of the members as a punitive action. It will affect all of them. Therefore, we have decided to confiscate the flats of the defaulting members.”

The tax department, which has a target of collecting Rs 1,000 crore this fiscal, is currently staring at Rs 600 crore tax dues from the defaulters. Of the 31,971 tax defaulters, 3,850 property owners have so far not paid even one rupee tax. The other defaulters stand at around 26,000.

Also Read | How a municipal school from Pune made it to list of World Top 10 schools?

The action against tax defaulters is being carried out in three stages. In the first phase, action will be carried out against those who have tax dues of more than Rs 5 lakh. In the second phase, action will be taken against those who have not paid tax even once. In the third stage, the PCMC will initiate action against those who have tax dues of over Rs 50,000, officials said.

Advertisement

The defaulters include commercial, residential as well as industrial units. Of the 31,000 tax defaulters, 3,850 property owners have not paid tax even once since 2015.

In all, there are 5,79,00 properties in the PCMC limits. So far, the tax department has collected Rs 300 crore as property tax. The tax is collected through 17 offices of the PCMC. The tax department holds “Tax Sanvad” with the public on the last Saturday of every month.