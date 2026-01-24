Unexpected alliance: 2 Shiv Senas to join hands for Barshi polls; Uddhav ‘not in the know’

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Dilip Sopal announced the formation of a ‘Maha Aghadi’ in Barshi, Solapur, comprising the Shiv Sena, Shiv Sena (UBT), and two NCP factions, for the Zilla Parishad polls.

Eknath Shinde and Uddhav ThackerayElections to 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis across Maharashtra will be held on February 5, with counting scheduled for February 7. (File Photo)

In a fresh twist to Maharashtra’s political permutations, two bitter rivals—the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and the Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray—are set to join forces for the Zilla Parishad election in Solapur district’s Barshi taluka. Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut, however, said the party was not fully aware of the developments.

“We have learnt that all parties are coming together against the BJP in Barshi taluka. Our party chief is also not in the know of the full happenings in Barshi. We are in the process of collecting information,” Raut told The Indian Express on Saturday.

Raut’s reaction followed an announcement made by Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Barshi MLA, Dilip Sopal. On Saturday, Sopal said that a “Maha Aghadi” has been formed in Barshi, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Shiv Sena led by Shinde, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar, and the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP. He also urged party workers to remain present in big numbers for a rally to be organised in this connection.

“I will speak to our party MLA and find out what exactly is happening in Barshi,” Raut said.

In Barshi, the BJP is led by former MLA Rajendra Raut.

Elections to 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis across Maharashtra will be held on February 5, with counting scheduled for February 7.

Renewed call for Senas to unite

The developments in Barshi follow an appeal made by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Bhaskar Jadhav on Thursday, where he said that Eknath Shinde must show the courage to support Shiv Sena (UBT) in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

“On the occasion of the birth centenary year of Balasaheb Thackeray, the Sena’s saffron flag must fly high on the BMC. It was Balasaheb’s dream to see a Sena mayor. Shinde can remain in power in the Centre and the state, but he must support Shiv Sena (UBT) in Mumbai,” Jadhav had said.

Sanjay Jadhav, the Lok Sabha MP from Parbhani, also called for the two Senas to unite, citing the example of the Pawars. “Eknath Shinde must learn from the Pawars, and bring the two Senas together…The BJP had earlier tried to politically finish Uddhav Thackeray,” he said on Wednesday.

The Shiv Sena split in 2022 following a rebellion within the ranks engineered by Eknath Shinde, who left with 40 MLAs and joined hands with the BJP to form the government.

