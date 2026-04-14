Allegations baseless, fabricated, bid to defame me: Chakankar

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NCP leader Rupali Chakankar, who resigned as Maharashtra women’s commission chief in the wake of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat scandal, on Tuesday once again called the allegations being made against her as baseless and fabricated.
“In Maharashtra’s political history, several individuals have faced allegations. The media has presented evidence of those claims to the entire state, and the accusers, too, levelled their charges backed by proof. However, for the last 28 days, baseless and fabricated allegations are being made against me and my family solely with the intent to defame us—a fact that is becoming increasingly clear over time. In this matter, the accusers have provided no evidence, nor has the media demanded any,” said Chakankar in a social media post.
Chakankar said those making allegations regarding the anonymous letter should clarify how that letter reached them. “To achieve a malicious plot of defamation without any verification, an anonymous letter received by the police administration was handed over to the media to spark day-long televised debates. It must be revealed whose ‘courtesy’ was behind orchestrating this.”
Chakankar said Beed SP Navneet Kanwat has also clarified to the media that an anonymous letter without a name or address holds no legal standing and cannot be given importance. “Nevertheless, there must be an inquiry into who wrote this letter and where it originated to stop such mischief.”
“It is deeply regrettable that my family and I are being subjected to mental harassment and defamation based solely on conjectures, guesses, spicy stories, and sensational rumours. I have maintained a firm and clear stand since day one. We have absolutely no connection, however remote, to any financial dealings, land transactions, or any other wrongdoings in the Kharat case. Ultimately, I have firm faith that the truth will emerge in all its brilliance,” she said.