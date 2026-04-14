Allegations baseless, fabricated, bid to defame me: Chakankar

NCP leader Rupali Chakankar called for an inquiry into the origins of an anonymous letter used to "defame" her family, asserting her total innocence in the case. (Source: File Photo)

NCP leader Rupali Chakankar, who resigned as Maharashtra women’s commission chief in the wake of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat scandal, on Tuesday once again called the allegations being made against her as baseless and fabricated.

“In Maharashtra’s political history, several individuals have faced allegations. The media has presented evidence of those claims to the entire state, and the accusers, too, levelled their charges backed by proof. However, for the last 28 days, baseless and fabricated allegations are being made against me and my family solely with the intent to defame us—a fact that is becoming increasingly clear over time. In this matter, the accusers have provided no evidence, nor has the media demanded any,” said Chakankar in a social media post.