Allegations based on erroneous interpretation of CWPRS report on impact of Pune Metro on Mutha River: Maha-Metro

Pune activists accused the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) of misleading the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on the impact of Pune Metro on Mutha river. (File)

A day after activists accused the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) of misleading the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on the impact of Pune Metro on Mutha river in order to get clearance for an elevated 1.45 km route, the Maha-Metro said Tuesday that the allegations are based on erroneous interpretation of the Central Water Power Research Station (CWPRS)’s study report.

In a press statement, Maha-Metro said the construction work of Metro piers along the left bank of the Mutha river is being executed under the supervision of the expert committee appointed by the NGT under the divisional commissioner. The matter is sub-judice with the NGT.

The CWRPS report will be presented and discussed with the expert committee during the forthcoming meeting, Maha-Metro said. “However, Maha-Metro is of the view that the reported values are far from the truth. The CWPRS report compares well with the report submitted to the NGT by us,” the agency said in a statement.

There are 46 piers of Metro Viaduct falling in this stretch, it said. The CWPRS has estimated the afflux in the flood level caused due to obstruction at each of these piers for two flood situations at 60,000 cusecs and 100,000 cusecs discharge of water.

“The total increase in spread at discharge of 100,000 cusecs is of the order of 2.5 m to 11 m, on an average 1.25 m to 5.5 m on either side of the river,” Maha-Metro said.

