‘Allegations are vague’: Pune court drops charges of domestic violence

A Pune court recently dropped charges of domestic violence against man’s relatives, saying that the allegations made against them were vague.

Passing the order, the court of the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Shivajinagar, said that since “no specific incident” was mentioned, it can’t be held that the relatives were responsible for the domestic violence against the applicant.

Advocates Mayur Salunke and Ajinkya Salunkhe, who represented the man and his two relatives said, “This is a rare instance when a lower court has dropped charges in a domestic violence case. Generally, such cases are dealt with in the high court. The verdict will help those who have been erroneously charged in such cases.”

According to advocate Mayur, the woman petitioner and the man had married of their own free will and the relatives against whom the domestic violence allegations were levelled never even lived with the two. “The woman, her husband and mother-in-law lived together while the relatives — the husband’s brother, his wife and his sister — lived in a separate flat,” he added.

The petitioner, however, argued that the lower court did not have jurisdiction over the matter and also submitted that all the relatives had subjected her to abuse for the last 13 years after which she filed a case against them under Section 498-A of the Indian Penal Code. “Allegations were also made that the relatives forcibly evicted the applicant along with her child. Besides, it was also alleged that there was no arrangement for her stay and maintenance,” the petition by the woman read.

However, the case was dropped by the court as no specific incident was brought to light against the accused.