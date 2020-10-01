All-women Military Nursing Service celebrates 95th Raising Day

scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 01, 2020
On October 1, 1926, a permanent nursing service for Indian troops was formed and designated as the Indian Military Nursing Service (IMNS). In September 1943, IMNS officers became part of the Indian Army and became Commissioned Officers.

By: Express News Service | Pune | October 1, 2020 11:35:15 pm
All-women Military Nursing Service, pune news, 95th Raising Day, indian expressIn 1893 it was designated as Indian Army Nursing Service (IANS) and in 1902 as Queen Alexandra Military Nursing Service (QAMNS). (Express photo)

THE Military Nursing Service (MNS), the only all-women corps in the Armed Forces, celebrated its 95th Raising Day on October 1.

“On this day, all nursing officers rededicate themselves to render high quality, selfless nursing care to their patients by reading the Florence Nightingale Pledge. Lieutenant General CP Mohanty, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Command extended his best wishes to the MNS and applauded their contribution in the fight against Covid-19. In his message, he conveyed his appreciation to all MNS for their commitment towards their service to the nation,” a press statement from the Army stated.

The MNS came into being on March 28, 1888 with the arrival of the first batch of 10 British nurses in then Bombay, to organise nursing in military hospitals.

In 1893 it was designated as Indian Army Nursing Service (IANS) and in 1902 as Queen Alexandra Military Nursing Service (QAMNS).

On October 1, 1926, a permanent nursing service for Indian troops was formed and designated as the Indian Military Nursing Service (IMNS). In September 1943, IMNS officers became part of the Indian Army and became Commissioned Officers.

