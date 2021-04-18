All oxygen producing firms to supply only for medical purposes: PMC

The civic body has also decided to start a small-sized oxygen generation plant in the premises of a civic hospital, the officer added.

The PMC has directed oxygen producing companies to supply 100 per cent produced oxygen only for medical purposes in the wake of increasing demand for Covid-19 treatment in the city. The civic body has also decided to get oxygen from Karnataka.

“All oxygen producing companies should supply all produced oxygen only for medical purposes. It should also publish the list of those using and transporting oxygen,” said Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar in his order.

As on April 16, there were 5,637 Covid-19 patients on oxygen therapy at different hospitals across the city. “The daily demand for oxygen for Covid-19 patients in city hospitals has reached 300 tonnes. A total of 380 tonnes of oxygen is produced in various companies across the district with some sent to meet the needs of other districts. Thus, oxygen availability for medical purposes is getting tougher with the rising demand,” said a civic officer.

The PMC has decided to purchase 100 tonnes of oxygen from Bellari in Karnataka. The PMC has hired three tankers for getting the oxygen transported from companies to city hospitals

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had directed the administration to ensure that there is no shortage of oxygen for medical purpose in the city, along with taking all possible steps to procure more oxygen to meet the rising demand. “The state government has approached JSW in Raigad and Reliance Industries in Gujarat for supplying oxygen at Covid hospitals in the state,” he had said after a Covid-19 review meeting in the district on Friday.

The state government has also urged the Centre to provide services of the defence to get oxygen airlifted to the state from other states for faster availability.

