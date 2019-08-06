All Mumbai-Pune trains cancelled, not likely to resume before tomorrow

Due to damage to train tracks at over a dozen places, all train services between Pune and Mumbai were cancelled on Monday. Officials said that tracks had been damaged at several places on the Karjat-Lonavala and Badlapur-Karjat stretches in the ghat section. Landslides along the route, waterlogging in Mumbai and Thane regions and continued downpour in Mumbai further affected the train traffic.

Officials said it was unlikely that normal services would resume before Wednesday.

The trains cancelled on Monday included Deccan Queen, Intercity Express, Sinhagad Express, Deccan Express and Indrayani Express. Several other long-distance trains going towards Mumbai were short terminated at Pune.

Sunil Udasi, spokesperson for the Central Railway, said on the Karjat-Lonavala section, tracks were damaged at nine places, including one location where the tracks had been washed away due to change in stream-flow.

“At six sites, work has been completed and at two sites, it is still in progress as safety checks are being carried out. At the remaining sites, where the worst damage has been sustained, the work is in progress and will take some time before it could be finished and the tracks can be opened for traffic,” said Udasi.

“The damage has been caused by overflowing of rivers with ballast getting washed away and tracks loosening. The repair work is being carried out on war footing. Since these locations are in the ghat section, we have to be very careful and take additional precautions before opening the tracks,” said Udasi.

Meanwhile, travellers had to depend on state transport buses to commute between the two cities. The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) operated about 45 additional buses from Pune station and Swargate to Dadar on Monday, officials said. “On Monday, we operated about 30 buses from Pune station in addition to the usual 70 we operate daily. From Swargate too, about 12 additional buses were sent to Dadar,” said Yamini Joshi, divisional controller (Pune), MSRTC.