Tuesday, August 09, 2022

All local trains on Pune-Lonavala section to resume by August end

Services of 14 more trains will be added this month, which will take the total of trains running between the section to 27.

By: Express Web Desk |
August 9, 2022 1:49:02 pm
The services were reduce after the outbreak of COVID-19 (Image-Representational PTI/file)

Central Railway has decided to resume by end of August all suburban (local) trains between the Pune-Lonavala Section, which were suspended after the outbreak of Covid-19.

According to a release, the services of 14 more trains will be added this month, which will take the total of trains running between the section to 27.

On Monday, eight trains were back on track while on August 15 and August 22, the services of six and four trains will be resumed.

As per the schedule, from Monday, train (01588) will leave Pune at 3:42 pm and reach Talegaon at 4:32 pm, train (01580) will leave Pune at 9:02 pm to reach Lonavala at 10:22 pm, train (01589) will leave Talegaon at 4:40 pm to reach Pune at 5:32 pm and train (01575) will leave Lonavala at 9:40 pm and reach Pune at 11.00 pm.

Also Read: |To cater to ‘Raksha bandhan’ rush, Western Railway announces special trains

From August 15, the resumed services include train (01582) that will leave Pune at 10:10 pm and reach Lonavala at 11:30 pm, train (01552) will leave Pune at 12:15 am and reach Lonavala at 01:50 am, train (01554) will leave Pune at 4:45 am and arrive Lonavala at 6:05 am, train (01551) will leave Lonavala at 5:20 am to reach Pune at 6:40 am, train (01579) will leave Lonavala at 10:35 pm to reach Pune at 11:50 pm, train (01581) will leave Lonavala at 11:40 pm to reach Pune at 1:17 am.

From August 22, train (01590) will leave Pune at 11:20 pm and reach Talegaon at 12.10 hrs, train (01584) will leave Pune at 6:48 am to reach Talegaon at 07:38 am, train (01583) will leave Talegaon at 12:35 am and reach Pune at 01:37 am and train (01585) will leave Talegaon at 7:48 am and will reach Pune at 8.38 am.

First published on: 09-08-2022 at 01:49:02 pm

