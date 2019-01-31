All-inclusive Indo-Pak dialogue will help bring peace in Kashmir, says Shah Faesal

A dialogue between India and Pakistan will help bring peace to Kashmir Valley, Shah Faesal, the IAS officer from Jammu and Kashmir who recently quit bureaucracy, said in Pune on Wednesday.

“Whenever India and Pakistan have initiated a dialogue, peace has prevailed on both sides. There has been peace in Jammu, in Kashmir, on border villages, in the lives of jawans and along the LoC,” said Faesal (35). He was in the city to attend the Kashmir Festival organised by Sanjay Nahar-led Sarhad and Arham Foundation. Faesal recently quit as managing director of the Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation. He had topped the Indian Administrative Services exam in 2010.

Speaking on the sidelines of the function, Faesal said dialogue between the two countries would provide a credible solution to the Kashmir issue. “For this to happen, there has to be a credible political initiative… there has to be an extraordinary response as the situation has become most dangerous,” he said, adding that a military solution will only lead to “graveyards on both sides”.

“The year 2018 has seen the highest number of killings in Kashmir in the past one decade… both of soldiers and Kashmiri youths. At least five to six deaths are reported every day in Kashmir,” he said.

Asked whether India should initiate dialogue with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Faesal said a dialogue between the two nations should be resumed. “The dialogue should be all-inclusive. It should involve all stakeholders, including separatist, religious leaders, regional leaders, leaders from Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.”

On why he quit the service, Faesal said, “I wanted to bring the spotlight on Kashmir. I wanted to draw the attention of the Centre to the grave atmosphere prevailing in Kashmir. When coffins are taken to different parts of Kashmir or when they go to different parts of the country, it leads to hatred and such an atmosphere is highly undesirable. I wanted the government to take a political initiative to restore peace…”.

Faesal added,”We should work for a political solution and not a military solution. Why should we stake the lives of soldiers ? How many soldiers should die and youths should die…? We should stop this fight of egos…”.

He didn’t rule out the possibility of forming a separate political party. “I had not thought of it initially, but the kind of response I am getting from youths, I think I will have to form a new political party,” said Faesal.

Responding to the statement by Hizbul Mujahideen, asking people not to get swayed by his alleged ideas, Faesal said,”There is an atmosphere of distrust in Kashmir. There is apprehension, fear and distrust among the youths. The stakeholders think I will be leading youths on a wrong path…People don’t trust leaders…this was very much expected. I have therefore realised how important it is for a leader to realise his role. A leader should work towards removing these apprehensions and distrust.”

As for the return of Kashmiri Pandits, Faesal said, “I cannot imagine Kashmir without Kashmiri Pandits…The Centre should take the initiative to create such an atmosphere that peace returns, which will lead to the return of Kashmiri Pandits to their own homeland.”