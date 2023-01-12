All Governors must follow advice of Vice President and Lok Sabha speaker, stick to their responsibilities: NCP

After Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankar once again raised the issue of powers of the judiciary vis-a-vis the legislature Wednesday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said Governors must follow what the Vice President and the Lok Sabha speaker Om Biral are advising.

Dhankhar said all constitutional institutions are required to remain confined to their respective domains and conform to the highest standards of propriety and decorum. Similarly, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had said constitutional bodies should refrain from activism and stick to their responsibilities.

These statements, NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto, said should also apply to the constitutional position of Governors. “To maintain the dignity and sanctity of a constitutional position, all honourable Governors must follow and practice what the Vice President of India and Lok Sabha Speaker are advising,” he said.

“If constitutional institutions should refrain from activism, stick to their responsibilities and remain confined to their respective domains, then so should Governors too. There are many cases when Governors have shown signs of getting out of their domain and not sticking to their responsibilities,” he said.

Crysto said two Governors that come to his mind are Maharashtra’s Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who was at constant loggerheads with the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, and lately, Tamil Nadu’s R N Ravi, who omitted key parts of his address to the assembly and to leave the House when the chief minister objected to the deviation from the printed text.