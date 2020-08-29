All dams full, IMD predicts moderate rain in Pune till early next week

The rainfall, recorded through Saturday, stood at 5.8mm till 5.30 pm. (File)

After a brief break, Pune city received rain again on Saturday, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate spells over Pune district till early next week.

The rainfall, recorded through Saturday, stood at 5.8mm till 5.30 pm.

“Southwest Monsoon has become vigorous, causing widespread rain over parts of Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra since August 28. This spell will continue till August 31,” said an official from IMD Pune.

Most areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan reported moderate but widespread rain on Saturday. Cities where significant rainfall was recorded include Mahabaleshwar – 48mm, Mumbai (Santacruz) – 28mm and Dahanu – 34mm.

Besides, a low-pressure system present over Madhya Pradesh is attracting moist westerlies over to the state and Madhya Pradesh.

This year, rainfall recorded in Pune district is 41 per cent above normal. Similarly, the state has recorded 17 per cent surplus rain. All sub-divisions, except Vidarbha, have been placed under the ‘excess rainfall’ category.

The dams supplying drinking water to Pune city — Khadakwasla, Panshet and Varasgaon — have reached full capacity. But the stock in Pavana dam, which supplies water to the twin town of Pimpri-Chinchwad, stood at 96 per cent on Saturday. Earlier, due to continuous rain, 3,000 cusec of water was released for the first time from Pavana this season.

Other dams in Pune district also have healthy stock of water for the months ahead. Andhre, Kalmodi, Andra, Mulshi, Nira Devghar, Bhatghar, Veer and Nazhre reservoirs have reached full capacity.

