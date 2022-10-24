Alfa Laval inaugurates India Customer Centre

Swedish Company Alfa Laval, which deals in products related to heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling, has inaugurated its new sales and service office, the India Customer Center, in Pimpri-Chinchwad to mark its 85th year in India.

The 1 lakh square feet facility is located at Dapodi, where the company has three manufacturing units.

The opening ceremony of the new campus held recently was led by Thomas Moller, President of the Energy Division and Executive Vice President, of Alfa Laval Group Management, and Sergio Hicke, Alfa Laval Cluster President for India, Middle East, and S&E Africa.

“The modern, inspiring workplace reflects Alfa Laval’s identity and its commitment to the customers, people, and planet,” a press release issued by the company added.