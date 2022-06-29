scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Alert in Pune following beheading in Udaipur

Sources from the City police said an alert issued by the DGP office has been received and accordingly essential steps are being taken to prevent any law and order situation in the city.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
June 29, 2022 1:42:41 pm
Pune, UdaipurPolice sources in Pune said there is an alert and social media platforms are also being watched following the Udaipur incident. (PTI Photo)

THE OFFICE of the Director General of Police of Maharashtra has issued an alert to the police establishments in the state in the wake of an incident in Udaipur, Rajasthan, where a tailor was brutally beheaded by two persons for his social media post backing suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Police sources in Pune said there is an alert and social media platforms are also being watched following the Udaipur incident.

Multiple FIRs were lodged against Nupur Sharma for her alleged comments against Prophet Mohammed during a news debate on the Gyanvapi issue.

BJP had expelled Sharma and another party leader Naveen Jindal from the party following the controversy over their remarks against the Prophet.

