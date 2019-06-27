‘Alcohol consumption, drugs, internet addiction on the rise among youngsters’

OF THE 150 patients at the Muktangan de-addiction centre, at least 10 per cent are aged below 20. The most common addictions are that of marijuana and alcohol, says Mukta Puntambekar, in-charge of the centre. While internet addiction is also common, the centre has now planned three runs of 5, 10 and 15 km on June 30 to raise awareness on drug abuse and different forms of addiction. Puntambekar says there are cases where children aged 15 or 16 are undergoing treatment for alcohol addiction.

The United Nations has recognised June 26 as the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. Various initiatives have been taken to advocate measures to tackle drug abuse and trafficking. A new report released by the National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre, AIIMS, in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on the magnitude of substance abuse in India showed that substance use exists in all population groups and alcohol was the most common psychoactive substance used by Indians.

According to the report released early this year, an estimated 4.6 lakh children and 18 lakh adults need help for inhalant use (harmful use/dependence) and researchers have urged that prevention programmes must address the risk and protective factors aimed not just to prevent substance use but also ensure that young people grow and stay healthy into adulthood.

Dr Rahul Bagale, consultant psychiatry, says he frequently sees patients who are using drugs in some or the other form. “In one week, we come across seven to eight such cases, who end up in complications due to harmful drug use. The patients are mostly aged between 18 and 25,” he says, adding that they start using drugs for leisure or recreational purposes but get addicted.

Youngsters need to avoid peer groups that are into drug use and should learn to say no, he says.

Experts say the rise of “Over The Top (OTT) platforms” has fostered an environment where youngsters require instant gratification in order to stay entertained. They add that the streaming platform, Netflix, has taken advantage of the younger generation’s alarming rate of content consumption.

According to clinical psychologist Dr Renee Carr, Netflix has prompted today’s youth to engage in “binge-watching”, since entertainment produces the neurotransmitter dopamine (a chemical that evokes pleasure); viewers then decide to watch numerous episodes of one show to induce sensations associated with dopamine.

Experts also say mirroring the effects of substance addiction, increasing tolerance for dopamine urges people to take part in similar sessions that are longer. Additionally, cliffhangers release the body’s fight-or-flight stress hormones, actively keeping the brain captivated. The same science applies to the app TikTok, which distributes 13 million clips daily of people lip-syncing to songs.

“This binge-watching can lead to lack of sleep,” says high school student Aman Dhoraje. Another student, Rama Deshpande, adds, “It can change your views and expectations on life, especially for younger viewers who don’t have the level of maturity to distinguish media from reality.”

They say since binge-watching interferes with sleep, a critical aspect with regard to normal functioning, people’s perceptions of reality is distorted. As a result of both addiction and impaired sensory input, people often feel isolated and lonely; this results in common mental disorders such as anxiety and depression. PUBG is another OTT platform and causes players to play for lengthy periods of time. The addiction then facilitates the formation of mental disorders.

On the impact of PUBG on mental health, Anjali Pradhan, a parent, says it can have long-term, harmful effects on the human brain, especially on young kids.