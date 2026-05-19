Artificial Limb Centre to be transformed into international centre of excellence for rehabilitation

Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, Director General, Armed Forces Medical Services, who was in Pune to celebrate the 82nd anniversary of the Artificial Limb Centre, spoke about the roadmap ahead to transform the premier institution into an international centre of excellence for rehabilitation.

“Our aim is to collectively elevate ALC into an International Centre of Excellence for the rehabilitation of physical disabilities by pursuing a strategic roadmap envisioned by our Directorate and Team ALC. This would include structured training programmes, strong research collaborations and innovation hubs linked with academia and industry, development of national registries and data systems, creation of indigenous, affordable, high-performance prosthetic designs and provision of services to friendly foreign countries through medical diplomacy and Humanitarian and Disaster Relief (HADR) missions,” she said.

According to Surg Vice Admiral Sarin, beyond all technology, the heart of rehabilitation remains human. “Rehabilitation restores not only mobility with an artificial limb but identity, dignity, and purpose. Many amputees describe it as a journey that reshapes who they are from soldiers, parents, professionals and citizens,” she said while presenting mementoes to several during the event held on Tuesday.

‘From the first dressing to the first step, we will stand by them’

Across the world, millions live with limb loss, their numbers rising due to conflict, other trauma, and diabetes. There are over two crore disabled in India. For the Armed Forces, this challenge is even more acute, as thousands of brave young soldiers have sacrificed their limbs defending the nation and hundreds sustain non-combat injuries. “At the Armed Forces Medical Services our responsibility is two-fold, to return the wounded soldier to duty at the earliest and to ensure that they continue to lead purposeful, dignified and productive lives. Even if a limb is lost, hope will not be lost. We will stand by them—from the first dressing to the first step,” the DGAFMS said.

The centre was the first to use indigenous carbon-fiber parts while wood and plastics were the norm elsewhere. When ALC fitted a running blade for Maj D P Singh (Retd), it became the first centre in India to do so. Equipped with advanced running prosthetics, Lt Col Avnish Bajpai, a battle-casualty amputee, went on to complete a full marathon. This was a gruelling achievement that made him the only Indian amputee to accomplish this feat. He later pursued diving and skydiving as well. “These are just a few of the many inspiring stories that reflect the resilience and determination of ALC’s diverse clientele,” Surg Vice Admiral Sarin said.

Saksham holistic mobility clinic inaugurated

At the Saksham mobility clinic, Subedar Solai Raj, an elite Indian Army para-athlete and long jumper who lost a leg in the line of duty, has shattered Asian and National records with blade-assisted leaps. He is now preparing for the upcoming trials to compete in 5th Asian para games in Japan this year. Along with him is another soldier who lost his limb during a road accident and is training for the same Asian para games. ALC Pune has played a pivotal role in the victories of the Services Paralympic Team, whose athletes hold national and international records. Padma Shri Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medallist—whose life inspired the film Chandu Champion—was rehabilitated at this very centre. Brig C N Satish, Commandant, ALC told The Indian Express that ‘Saksham’ will integrate all the major processes involved in prosthetic rehabilitation under one roof. From documentation, specialist consultation, socket measurement, fitting and trial of prosthesis by a multi disciplinary team, the process will also aid patient comfort and help in the rehabilitation process.