Artificial Limb Centre to be transformed into international centre of excellence for rehabilitation

According to Surg Vice Admiral Sarin, beyond all technology, the heart of rehabilitation remains human.

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
4 min readPuneUpdated: May 19, 2026 08:38 PM IST
artificial-limb-centre-pune-global-rehabilitation-hubAt the Saksham mobility clinic, Subedar Solai Raj, an elite Indian Army para-athlete and long jumper who lost a leg in the line of duty, has shattered Asian and National records with blade-assisted leaps. (Express photo)
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Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, Director General, Armed Forces Medical Services, who was in Pune to celebrate the 82nd anniversary of the Artificial Limb Centre, spoke about the roadmap ahead to transform the premier institution into an international centre of excellence for rehabilitation.

“Our aim is to collectively elevate ALC into an International Centre of Excellence for the rehabilitation of physical disabilities by pursuing a strategic roadmap envisioned by our Directorate and Team ALC. This would include structured training programmes, strong research collaborations and innovation hubs linked with academia and industry, development of national registries and data systems, creation of indigenous, affordable, high-performance prosthetic designs and provision of services to friendly foreign countries through medical diplomacy and Humanitarian and Disaster Relief (HADR) missions,” she said.

According to Surg Vice Admiral Sarin, beyond all technology, the heart of rehabilitation remains human. “Rehabilitation restores not only mobility with an artificial limb but identity, dignity, and purpose. Many amputees describe it as a journey that reshapes who they are from soldiers, parents, professionals and citizens,” she said while presenting mementoes to several during the event held on Tuesday.

‘From the first dressing to the first step, we will stand by them’

Across the world, millions live with limb loss, their numbers rising due to conflict, other trauma, and diabetes. There are over two crore disabled in India. For the Armed Forces, this challenge is even more acute, as thousands of brave young soldiers have sacrificed their limbs defending the nation and hundreds sustain non-combat injuries. “At the Armed Forces Medical Services our responsibility is two-fold, to return the wounded soldier to duty at the earliest and to ensure that they continue to lead purposeful, dignified and productive lives. Even if a limb is lost, hope will not be lost. We will stand by them—from the first dressing to the first step,” the DGAFMS said.

The centre was the first to use indigenous carbon-fiber parts while wood and plastics were the norm elsewhere. When ALC fitted a running blade for Maj D P Singh (Retd), it became the first centre in India to do so. Equipped with advanced running prosthetics, Lt Col Avnish Bajpai, a battle-casualty amputee, went on to complete a full marathon. This was a gruelling achievement that made him the only Indian amputee to accomplish this feat. He later pursued diving and skydiving as well. “These are just a few of the many inspiring stories that reflect the resilience and determination of ALC’s diverse clientele,” Surg Vice Admiral Sarin said.

Saksham holistic mobility clinic inaugurated

At the Saksham mobility clinic, Subedar Solai Raj, an elite Indian Army para-athlete and long jumper who lost a leg in the line of duty, has shattered Asian and National records with blade-assisted leaps. He is now preparing for the upcoming trials to compete in 5th Asian para games in Japan this year. Along with him is another soldier who lost his limb during a road accident and is training for the same Asian para games. ALC Pune has played a pivotal role in the victories of the Services Paralympic Team, whose athletes hold national and international records. Padma Shri Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medallist—whose life inspired the film Chandu Champion—was rehabilitated at this very centre. Brig C N Satish, Commandant, ALC told The Indian Express that ‘Saksham’ will integrate all the major processes involved in prosthetic rehabilitation under one roof. From documentation, specialist consultation, socket measurement, fitting and trial of prosthesis by a multi disciplinary team, the process will also aid patient comfort and help in the rehabilitation process.

Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
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Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

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