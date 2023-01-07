Alandi slum: 3 booked for ‘conversion attempt’

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police has booked three persons on the charge of promoting enmity between two groups as they allegedly asked local residents to ‘remove other gods’ and offer prayers to ‘Yeshu’ (Jesus Christ) at a slum in Alandi area. Residents lodged complaints in this regard at the Alandi and Dighi police stations on Thursday.

An FIR was registered at the Alandi police station under Section 153 (a) of the Indian Penal Code. Police said as per the complaint, the three accused, including a woman, allegedly made some local residents of a slum in Alandi area drink grape juice, claiming it was ‘Christ’s blood’, and said it will solve all their problems. Some residents recorded a video of the incident and it went viral on social media. It shows the accused asking people to ‘remove other gods’ from their house. She was allegedly trying to convert people to Christianity by making false claims.

Inspector Sunil Godse, Alandi police station, said an offence has been lodged against the woman and two others, including one Sudhakar Suryawanshi.