Akurdi railway station to get PCMC’s first food court

In a first, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to set up a ‘Food Court’ in its jurisdiction, which is slated to come up near the Akurdi railway station.

The food court will be styled on the ’56 Dukan’ pattern — being implemented in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city — and cost around Rs 3.70 crore, said PCMC officials, adding that it will come in the limits of PCMC’s B zonal office.

“In the Akurdi railway station area, there are a number of educational institutes, besides government offices. As a result, a large crowd mills in the area throughout the day. The Food Court will serve as an entertainment centre for all, including elders and children. It will have sit-outs, food stalls, toys, proper parking space, and toilet facility,” said civic officials in a joint statement.

The plan for the food court was included in the 2022-23 civic Budget, under the title ‘Special Plan’, and a Rs 6 crore provision was made for the purpose. Subsequently, the PCMC administration appointed a consultant for the project.

Last month, PCMC issued tenders for alloting the food court construction work to the contractors.

According to officials, seven bids were received, of which, a contractor who had offered a 27 per cent lesser rate than the tender amount was given the contract to set up the food court.

In another decision, PCMC has once again given the work of running the CT-scan centre to Ruby Al-care Services, at civic run-YCM Hospital in Pimpri. PCMC has also signed an agreement for running the CT-scan centre with Ruby Al-care for 10 years.

The civic body will get a monthly rent of Rs 41,000 from Ruby Al-Care, and there will be an increase of Rs 12.5 per cent in the rent amount every year.

PCMC executive engineer Prashant Patil said, “The food court will come up in the next four to five months. We are awaiting building permission for setting up the food court in the Akurdi area.”