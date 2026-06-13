Pune on my plate: How a 25-year-old engineer is reinventing the croissant for India

Written Nilambari Salunke

In a city where conversations often begin over cutting chai and bun maska, a young entrepreneur is attempting something unusual—convincing Pune to fall in love with the croissant.

At first glance, the buttery French pastry may seem worlds apart from the comfort foods that have long defined India’s café culture. But for 25-year-old Akshay Sanjay Koli, founder of Crosaaintwala & Co, the croissant is not a foreign indulgence, but a blank canvas waiting to tell an Indian story.

A Computer Science engineer by education, Koli never envisioned a future in the food business. Like many young graduates, he had opportunities in the corporate world. Yet, somewhere between internships and job offers, he realised that the conventional path did not excite him. He wanted to build something of his own, something that would allow him to create rather than participate.

Koli’s curiosity led him to the food industry.

As he began exploring Pune’s café landscape, he noticed a gap. While the city had embraced everything from artisanal coffee to gourmet sandwiches, freshly made croissants remained surprisingly rare. More importantly, he felt that the croissant had never truly been adapted for Indian diners.

“Why only croissants?” His answer is rooted in possibility. India, he believes, has mastered breads in countless forms—from pav and kulcha to naan and bun maska. Yet the croissant, despite its versatility, has largely remained confined to bakery shelves and display counters. Koli saw an opportunity to change that by pairing the pastry’s delicate layers with flavours that Indian consumers instinctively understand and enjoy.

With little prior experience in the food business, he spent months researching products, understanding consumer preferences, and studying the market. Family members, friends, children, and first-time customers became unofficial taste testers. Every piece of feedback mattered. Recipes were refined repeatedly until the flavours felt familiar enough for Indian palates while preserving the essence of a classic croissant.

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Chocolate and cheese croissants share space with savoury creations inspired by flavours Indians already know and love. (Express photo) Chocolate and cheese croissants share space with savoury creations inspired by flavours Indians already know and love. (Express photo)

The result is a menu where a French pastry becomes a vehicle for local tastes. Chocolate and cheese croissants share space with savoury creations inspired by flavours Indians already know and love. Chicken and Paneer tikka and scrambled egg croissant sandwiches are people’s favourites. New experiments are constantly underway, with plans to introduce more inventive fillings and desserts in the months ahead.

Yet Koli’s inspiration comes not from European bakeries but from something much closer to home.

Crosaaintwala: Striking an emotional connect

Growing up, he watched how a simple plate of bun maska and chai could bring people together. It was affordable, familiar, and comforting. He believes food succeeds when people can relate to it emotionally, and that idea has shaped every aspect of Crosaaintwala & Co, located in the NIBM area.

The café’s name itself reflects that philosophy. The word “wala” instantly evokes a sense of familiarity in India—whether it is a chaiwala, a newspaperwala, or a neighbourhood shopkeeper. By pairing it with the croissant, Koli hoped to make an unfamiliar product feel approachable.

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The philosophy extends beyond the food and into the café’s design. Instead of creating a sleek European-style bakery, Koli chose an ambience inspired by old-world Irani cafés and railway stations. Vintage-style elements and train-themed decor evoke nostalgia, encouraging customers to connect with the space before they even engage with the food.

Make something foreign feel local

For Koli, the idea was deliberate. While the croissant may be unfamiliar to many visitors, the setting offers something recognisable. “The train-station theme and traditional cafe elements help people relate to the experience,” he says. “The goal was to make something foreign feel local.”

Several members of his team come from challenging financial backgrounds, with some helping to support their families and others relying on their earnings to continue their education. Their aspirations, says Koli, have become intertwined with the café’s own journey.

Despite the obstacles, he remains convinced that action matters more than perfect planning.

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“Starting is the most important thing. Once you begin, you figure things out along the way,” says the man who begins his day at the bakery every day at 4.30 am.

Pizzas, pastas on the cards

That mindset continues to guide the young founder as he looks toward the future. Plans are already underway to expand the menu beyond croissants, introducing pizzas, pastas, and new dining experiences while retaining the pastry at the heart of the brand. Franchise discussions have also begun, reflecting ambitions that stretch beyond a single cafe.

Equally rewarding has been the response from customers. While seasoned cafe goers were already familiar with croissants, Koli finds the greatest satisfaction in introducing the pastry to first-time diners.

In a country where food constantly evolves through adaptation and reinvention, Akshay Koli is betting that the future of the croissant may not lie in Paris at all. It may lie in the ability of a buttery, flaky pastry to carry India’s own culinary imagination, one layer at a time.

(Nilambari Salunke is an intern with The Indian Express)