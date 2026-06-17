‘No plans to shut Akashvani Pune news division’: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw during the flagging-off ceremony of the new Pune - Sainagar Shirdi Express, in Pune. (PTI Photo)

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday assured that the Pune Akashvani (All India Radio) station would not be shut down, putting to rest speculation that had been circulating recently.

The assurance came during a meeting between Vaishnaw and Murlidhar Mohol, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation, on the sidelines of Vaishnaw’s visit to Pune to inaugurate railway development projects and launch new train services.

Mohol received Vaishnaw at Pune International Airport and had raised concerns about the future of the Akashvani Pune news division. He urged the minister to retain the unit. Vaishnaw responded by stating that the Central Government had neither proposed nor considered closing it.