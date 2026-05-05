Ajit Pawar’s dream project: Glass skywalk in Lonavala set to become reality

Ajit Pawar had taken up the onus to develop a 125-metre long glass skywalk at a cost of Rs 333 crore to connect the hill station with two popular tourist spots — Lions Point and Tiger Point.

The dream project of late deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar is all set to become a reality soon as the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) on Monday made provision of Rs 200.50 crore in its Rs 4,628-crore budget for 2026-27 to develop a world-class glass skywalk in Lonavala as a tourist destination and road infrastructure project, including twin tunnels in Pune city.

The PMRDA general body meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis in Mumbai and attended by both deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar.

The authority made provision of Rs 200.50 crore in the PMRDA annual budget hoping to get Rs 100 crore funding each from the Union government and District Planning Committee.