Ajit Pawar’s dream project: Glass skywalk in Lonavala set to become reality

PMRDA makes provision for Rs 200.50 crore

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readPuneMay 5, 2026 12:54 AM IST
Ajit Pawar dream project, Glass skywalk in Lonavala, Lonavala, Lonavala Glass skywalk, Ajit Pawar, Ajit Pawar Plane Crash, Pune news, Pune, Maharashtra news, Indian express, current affairsAjit Pawar had taken up the onus to develop a 125-metre long glass skywalk at a cost of Rs 333 crore to connect the hill station with two popular tourist spots — Lions Point and Tiger Point.
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The dream project of late deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar is all set to become a reality soon as the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) on Monday made provision of Rs 200.50 crore in its Rs 4,628-crore budget for 2026-27 to develop a world-class glass skywalk in Lonavala as a tourist destination and road infrastructure project, including twin tunnels in Pune city.

The PMRDA general body meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis in Mumbai and attended by both deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar.

The authority made provision of Rs 200.50 crore in the PMRDA annual budget hoping to get Rs 100 crore funding each from the Union government and District Planning Committee.

“The maximum provision of Rs 3,895 crore is for capital expenditure which includes Rs 2,919 crore for projects and Rs 971 crore for land acquisition for projects mainly the inner ring road,” a PMRDA official said.

Fadnavis directed the formation of special purpose vehicle of PMRDA and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for development of proposed twin tunnel from Katraj to Yerawada to decongest city roads by enabling direct seamless movement of vehicles from Alandi road, Mumbai-Pune road, Ahmednagar road through the tunnel.

Meanwhile, the PMRDA has done all neccessary administrative work to acquire land for inner ring road to decongest city roads. “The allocated funds will be used to acquire land for ring road,” the officer said. He also directed for preparing development plan for 23 newly merged villages in PMC.

Ajit Pawar had taken up the onus to develop a 125-metre long glass skywalk at a cost of Rs 333 crore to connect the hill station with two popular tourist spots — Lions Point and Tiger Point. NCP MLA Sunil Shelke had insisted for the skywalk project at a location 15 km away from Lonavala and on 15 acres of land. The project includes the construction of a 6-metre-wide and 90-metre-long bridge but the main attraction would be the 125-metre-long and 6-metre wide skywalk.

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Facilities for adventure sports such as zip lining and bungee jumping, an amphitheatre for 1,000 people, 24 gazebos, and a parking space for 1,500 cars and 2,000 two-wheelers will also be constructed as part of project. The PMRDA will also widen the roads towards both tourist points.

The Lions Point and Tiger Point are popular tourist destinations, which attract around 10,000 visitors on weekends and at least 2,000 on weekdays.

 

Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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