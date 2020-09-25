Ajit Pawar visits Metro tunnelling site, urges speedy completion of project

Ajit Pawar. (File)

WITH DEVELOPMENT works hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is making an effort to get mega infrastructure projects in the city back on track for speedy completion.

Pawar continued the review of the ongoing work in the Pune Metro project on Friday, which he started on September 18. He began the on-field review in the early hours by visiting the tunnelling work at Shivajinagar, Metro station on Raja Bahadur Mill Road and Metro depot at Vanaz.

The Metro has completed 43 per cent work for two routes from Vanaz to Ramwadi and PCMC to Swargate. Pawar appreciated the plan to use the proposed depot building at Vanaz for commerical purposes as an additional revenue source.

Pawar directed Pune Metro authorities to complete the work as early as possible while ensuring safety measures during the construction of the underground tunnel.

The deputy CM also made suggestions on plans to connect the Pune railway station and bus stands with Metro stations via a pedestrian bridge.

On September 18, Pawar visited various construction sites of Pune Metro at Pimpri-Chinchwad while riding a train from one station to another.

Pawar, also the state finance minister, assured Metro authorities that the state government will soon release its contribution for the construction of the project.

Brijesh Dixit, Managing Director of Pune Metro, made a presentation of the project during which he apprised the minister of the current work status.

In the review of the multilevel flyover bridge at Chandni Chowk, Pawar directed the administration to complete land acquisition with required permissions from Pune Municipal Corporation and National Highway Authority of India.

“The project is crucial in resolving traffic issues in the area. The work should be completed without wasting any more time,” Pawar said.

He also asked the administration to complete the widening of the road from Nashikphata to Moshi as an elevated Metro route was going to come up on it.

Pawar recently reviewed the proposed plan of the international airport at Purandar and asked the authorities to speed up land acquisition to start with the actual project work.

