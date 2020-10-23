Ajit Pawar unwell, advised rest by doctors

Pawar, the guardian minister of Pune district, usually holds a review meeting on the Covid-19 situation every Friday. (File)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who has been unwell since a few days, has been advised rest by doctors. While he has tested negative for Covid-19, he will remain in home quarantine as a precautionary measure, said family members.

The deputy CM will attend official meetings, including those of the state cabinet, via video-conferencing for the next few days.

Pawar, who recently visited rain-affected areas in Pune and Solapur districts, had complained of weakness. He consulted doctors at a Mumbai-based super-specialty hospital, said sources. Hospital authorities, however, refused to comment or release a statement.

NCP spokesperson and state Minority Development Minister Nawab Malik said Pawar had tested negative for Covid-19 and on doctor’s instructions, he has been advised to stay at home and recuperate. He was suffering from general weakness, Malik said, adding that he didn’t have any other health problems.

NCP MP and Pawar’s cousin, Supriya Sule, said her brother has been feeling tired and doctors had advised him to take rest for a few days. “However, he has been active and even participated in a video-conference on Thursday,” Sule told The Indian Express.

Pawar’s office said that he had cancelled all his public meetings scheduled for Thursday. Officials at the Deputy CM’s office said it was unlikely that Pawar would physically attend meetings in Pune on Friday. He will attend online meetings, said his office.

Pawar, the guardian minister of Pune district, usually holds a review meeting on the Covid-19 situation every Friday.

“So far, there is no scheduled programme of the deputy CM in Pune on Friday,” said NCP’s Pune unit president Chetan Tupe.

