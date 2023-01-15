scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

Ajit Pawar urges people to adopt two-child norm, says shouldn’t hanker after sons

Ajit Pawar also advised families to limit the size of their families and don’t hide behind false pleas by saying it’s God’s will to have more children.

Ajit Pawar. (File)
Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar Sunday called for stricter implementation of the two-child norm and asked families not to insist on a son.

Speaking at a gathering where clothes were distributed to poor women in Baramati, Pawar said, “When a newly-married girl comes to your home or when your daughter is married, you should tell them to stop at two kids. If they get two kids as girls, they should remember that girls are no less than boys”.

Citing his uncle, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar said, “Look at Pawar Saheb. He has only one kid, Supriya Sule, who has made a name for herself and her family. Why do people need a male child when girls are no less in comparison?”

Pawar also advised families to limit the size of their families and don’t hide behind false pleas by saying it’s God’s will to have more children.

More from Pune

The senior NCP leader also said he will not tolerate any kind of goondaism in Baramati. “I heard about this ‘koyta foyta’ gang. I am sure the police will take stern action against them and banish them from Baramati. I will tolerate any goondaism in Baramati,” he said.

First published on: 15-01-2023 at 13:56 IST
